Survey: More viewers to watch Winter Olympics via highlights

Ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, GWI, an audience insights company, surveyed a total of 10,266 consumers. Aged 16-64 across nine markets (UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, India, Brazil, Japan and China).
The research, which used a mixture of GWI Zeitgeist from this month and GWI Sports datasets, revealed:
Stephanie Harlow, Trends Analyst, GWI comments: “The Winter Olympics might usually be synonymous with skiing or ice hockey but our research reveals figure skating comes out on top, with a third (32 per cent) of consumers planning to follow the sport this year. However, there is a notable generational divide at play here. We can see Gen X and baby boomers are really driving this interest up, while it tapers off among younger generations – with only a quarter of Gen Z audiences expressing interest in figure skating. Overall, while fewer millennials and Gen Zers are interested in the Winter Olympics in general, it looks like extreme sports will secure the viewers of the future, as snowboarding is the top sport Gen Zers are planning to follow during the Games. There’s a real opportunity for marketers to tap into the Winter Olympics, but to do this, they need to get a deeper understanding of their audience. Specifically, insight into not only sporting preferences but how specific audiences are watching sports, which sports they’re most engaged in, and what it all might mean for the future.”
Below lists the ways to watch and corresponding per cent difference between Beijing Winter Olympics vs. Tokyo Summer Olympics
Harlow added: “While live TV is the top way followers will tune-in to the Winter Games, fewer will be watching the live events compared to the Summer Olympics. More followers will be catching up via TV and online highlights than during the Summer Games, making the Winter Olympics more about catch-up viewing than live viewing. We will no doubt see publishers putting an extra focus on their catch-up packages and getting the word out there, as these are tipped to be popular among viewers globally.”
