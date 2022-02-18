FAST Channels TV launches

FAST Channels TV platform has launched, targeting global OTT content distribution. The platform is designed to help deploy content to video projects across the world by simplifying the path to success for content holders.

The platform is a fully-developed system for channel playout with automation, and a 170+ channel lineup along with distribution services.

FAST Channels TV has been established by seasoned professionals in the area of OTT technologies for VoD and Linear TV. This new offering can be bundled with white label end-user video apps, middleware, FAST SSAI monetisation, DRM and security services, transcoding, and further monetisation including subscription services.

FAST Channels TV says it serves as a partner to fulfil the need for FAST Content and technological needs, with a low touchpoint for content rights owners to distribute their video libraries. FAST Channels TV will provide end-to-end services to streaming platforms looking for growing reach in the digital landscape, with advances in adtech.

“The launch of FAST Channels TV is meant to be a simple solution for video projects in this digital world and OTT consumption,” explained Russell Foy, FAST Channels TV CEO. “We have the ability to provide FAST content to fully maximise on the technology side for our client’s needs. We are launching the FAST Channels TV platform to expand efficiently in the FAST SSAI world.”

Channel categories include news, sports, lifestyle, food and health with notable channels including: Hollywood Classic Movies, Comedy Classics and SportTVPlus.