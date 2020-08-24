Peacock adds NBC Sports to free channels

Peacock, the US streaming service, has added a new, exclusive free channel: NBC Sports on Peacock.

Available now, the channel will stream daytime live sports talk programming, including PFT Live with Mike Florio, The Dan Patrick Show, and The Rich Eisen Show. In September, Brother From Another and PFT PM will join the line-up.

“Peacock provides live topical sports conversations all day, every weekday, from the best and most experienced personalities in sports,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. “We’re excited to launch the NBC Sports Channel on Peacock with this unique and exclusive content, who provide the fans the latest commentary and opinion on everything that is happening in the world of sport.”

Shows are available on demand in addition to streaming live. Highlights from NBC Sports Channel on Peacock will also be featured in the service’s Trending section, a hub for short-form content that is updated on a daily basis and includes sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments.

Upcoming live sports on Peacock includes coverage of golf’s US Open and US Women’s Open, Premier League football, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. Fans can also watch on demand replays of events like Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films such as Tiger Woods: Chasing History and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.