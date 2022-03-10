Cosslett new ITV Chair

UK commercial PSB ITV has appointed Andrew Cosslett as its new Chair to succeed Sir Peter Bazalgette, who will step down after just over six years in the role and nine years on the Board. Cosslett will join the Board as an independent Non-executive Director and Chair Designate with effect from 1 June 2022 and will become Non-executive Chair with effect from 29 September 2022 when Sir Peter stands down.

Cosslett, who is also the Chair of Kingfisher PLC, the FTSE 100 international home improvement company, is an experienced chair who has spent his career in a range of consumer facing sectors. He has extensive stakeholder management experience, has worked internationally across an extensive range of businesses and has a strong track record in strategic business transformation. Cosslett is the former Chief Executive of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and former Chair of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the governing body for rugby in England.

“We are delighted that Andrew will be joining us as Chair of ITV,” declared Edward Bonham Carter, ITV’s Senior Independent Non-executive Director. “Having conducted a thorough and detailed process, the Board is confident that we have found an excellent new Chai, out of a very strong field of candidates.”

“ITV is very grateful to Baz for the role he has played as our Chair as we have transformed the Company into the much stronger, more flexible and digitally scaled business it is today,” added ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall. “He will be greatly missed by the entire business.”

“The next few years will be exciting for ITV as we launch ITVX and continue to deliver our digital acceleration. I’m really pleased that Andrew, with his huge wealth of experience, will be with us as Chair as we continue to grow and deliver on our ambition.”

“I am delighted to be joining ITV,” commented Andrew Cosslett. “This is an exciting time for the media sector with viewing habits and the needs of advertisers evolving rapidly. During the years of Peter’s chairmanship ITV has undergone a remarkable transformation and is very well placed to take advantage of these sector trends. The Company has an enviable reputation for connecting with millions of people every day, reflecting and shaping culture. I am looking forward to supporting Carolyn and the team on the next leg of their exciting journey.”

“I am looking forward to Andrew joining the Board in June and to handing the Chair role to him in September,” said Bazalgette.” My years at ITV have been exciting, enjoyable and extremely rewarding. Over the past six years, ITV has successfully navigated a number of challenges, including the unprecedented disruption of COVID-19. Despite these, the executive team has driven the digital modernisation of the business while delivering programming in the very best traditions of Public Service Broadcasting. ITV is looking forward to a strong future as a truly digital media and entertainment company and I leave it in the very best of hands.”

On taking up the role of Chair in September, Cosslett will be appointed as a member and the Chair of the Nominations Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

There are no additional matters that would require disclosure in respect of Cosslett pursuant to 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.