Spain nears 13m FTTH lines

FTTH take-up is speeding up in Spain with the country reaching 12.8 million lines at the end of January 2022, up 70,229 in a month.

The latest CNMC figures reveal that Movistar is the market leader with 4.9 million, representing 37.9 per cent of the total.

In a year FTTH market increased by 1.2 million lines versus a 0.5 million losses in the number of DSL lines.

Movistar, Orange and Vodafone control 78.7 per cent of the fixed broadband market.