Digicel extends partnership with Extreme E

Extreme E, the electric off-road racing series, has extended its partnership with Digicel to broadcast live racing action, plus highlight shows and docu-series, across the Caribbean. The series will be shown on Digicel’s channels on Sportsmax 1 and 2 and content will be available in 24 countries throughout the region.



Extreme E features electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world. The series is geared towards highlighting the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the most remote parts of the world, showcasing the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.



The five-race global voyage will take place in some of the world’s most remote areas which have already been damaged or adversely affected by climate and environmental issues. The Caribbean, a region of predominantly island states, is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The rising sea levels lead to coastal flooding, and the region continues to suffer from stronger hurricanes, longer dry seasons, and shorter wet seasons, resulting in negative impacts to the population and environment.



Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E will continue to draw attention to the climate crisis throughout Season 2 and it is great that our sport for purpose Championship will be shown across the Caribbean, which unfortunately has its own environmental difficulties. By using the series’ platform to highlight the environmental crisis, we hope to not only raise awareness, but also highlight changes that can be made to live a less carbon-intensive lifestyle and protect our planet.”



Gyorgy Zsembery, Digicel Home and Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer, added: “We are excited to be working with Extreme E as the Caribbean broadcaster for the second year running and SportsMax will be showcasing all the action. This racing series adds value to the existing motorsports calendar by highighting important environmental issues and providing a template for how to do things more sustainably.”