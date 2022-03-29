C&W brings Paramount+ to Caribbean

Paramount+, the SVoD service from Paramount, has announced an alliance with C&W Communications, the communications and entertainment provider in the Caribbean, to bring its content exclusively to subscribers of Flow and BTC video services in more than 15 new markets including Anguilla, The Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks, and Caicos Islands.

Additional markets may be added in the future.

“This alliance allows us to bring Caribbean audiences the amazing premium content on Paramount+,” said Eduardo Lebrija, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and MD North Latam & Brazil Hub at Paramount. “We are excited about the ongoing expansion of Paramount+, and we will continue working to scale the offer to engage subscribers and increase the reach of Paramount+.”



“We are thrilled to be the first to bring the amazing content of the globally acclaimed Paramount+ service to the region. Our partners at Paramount have curated the most powerful content proposition for our countries. Our subscribers across most of our Caribbean markets will have access, as part of their existing TV subscription, to thousands of exclusive premium series, movies, children’s programming, including originals from BET+ and Showtime, that have become viewer favorites in the US, and all over the world,” added Britta Reinhardt Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Markets, C&W Communications, operator of the Flow and BTC brands in the Caribbean.

As part of their subscription (except for subscribers to Essentials TV), Flow and BTC customers can watch Paramount+’s catalogue through Flow’s VoD service, giving access to renowned brands and production studios, including Showtime, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel – all commercial-free.