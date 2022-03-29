iQIYI launches on Roku in US

iQIYI, an online entertainment service in China, has announced that its IQIYI channel is now available on Roku devices in Canada and the US.

iQIYI’s current overseas subscribers will now be able to enjoy iQIYI content through their Roku devices by simply logging on to the iQIYI channel on their Roku device.

iQIYI International service provides free viewing to some episodes of selected dramas. This means that users can watch the first episodes of shows like Oh My Lord, Sassy Beauty and Nothing but You for free before committing to a subscription.



iQIYI has a library of titles that cover comedy, Chinese dramas, Korean dramas, Thai dramas, Filipino dramas, family-friendly shows, anime titles and more.

iQIYI International offers subscribers two monthly subscription options, with both giving users unlimited access to all VIP content on the platform, an HD resolution viewing experience, and the ability to download titles. The Standard plan is available for C$8.99 / month and US$8.99 / month. Priced at C$10.99 / month and US$9.99 / month, the Premium plan allows access on four devices.