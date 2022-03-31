NENT, TV 2 Danmark agree settlement

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and TV 2 Danmark have agreed a settlement relating to NENT Group’s claim for damages submitted in 2006. TV 2 Danmark will pay NENT Group DKK 430 million (approximately €58m) as a full and final settlement of the case.

NENT Group’s claim against TV 2 Danmark and its owner, the Kingdom of Denmark, before the High Court of Eastern Denmark related to competition and state aid issues, including TV 2 Danmark’s use of certain rebates on TV advertisements between 2001 and 2010.

The claim was filed on the basis of a 2005 ruling by the Danish Competition Council, which found that TV 2 Danmark’s use of these rebates constituted abuse of a dominant position. The Council’s ruling was upheld by Denmark’s Supreme Court in 2011. A settlement has been reached after clarification of several fundamental legal issues.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased finally to conclude this very long process with an outcome that is financially positive for our company. It also serves as a strong message around the importance of fair competition, and is therefore positive for the broader Danish market.”

The payment from TV 2 Danmark will be reported as a positive item affecting comparability in NENT Group’s Q1 financial results on April 26th.