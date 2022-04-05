Extreme E extends partnership with SuperSport

Extreme E has extended its broadcasting agreement with SuperSport, the African sporting content aggregato.



Extreme E content will continue to be aired in French and English on the SuperSport’s linear channels, SuperSport Motorsport, Grandstand and Blitz and streamed on its digital platform, and SuperSport app.



Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SuperSport for Season 2. SuperSport’s reach in Sub-Saharan Africa is unparalleled, making it an excellent addition to our broadcasting roster. Extreme E is so much more than just a race series – it’s an opportunity to tell a story. Audiences in the Sub-Saharan region have had the issue of climate change brought into sharp focus in recent years, and with Extreme E we hope to raise awareness further than ever before in a region where so much is at stake.”



Marc Jury, SuperSport Chief Executive Officer, added: “We love what Extreme E stands for, and we enjoy the action and innovation that underpins electric racing. Bring on the rest of Season 2 – we can’t wait.”



