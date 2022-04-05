Netherlands: Dizi on Amazon Prime Video Channels

SPI’s premium drama hub Dizi has continued its Western European expansion with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Building on its launch in Spain, Dizi’s curated selection of acclaimed Turkish series is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands as add-on paid monthly subscription package. The package currently features an SVoD proposition that allows viewers to choose the series they would like to watch with the linear channel launch expected to follow later in the year.



“Following the launch of DocuBox and FilmBox Arthouse, we are delighted to add our Dizi offering to the bouquet of SPI content that’s available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands. An ever-growing slate of addictive Turkish series awaits Dutch viewers at Dizi, the Home of Good Stories,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa.