Netflix: Bridgerton sets weekly viewing record

For the second week in a row, Season 2 of Bridgerton drew impressive viewing figures for Netflix with 251.74 million hours viewed, breaking the record for the most viewed title in a week on the English TV list (Squid Game still holds the overall record with 571.76 million hours viewed).

The Shondaland-penned series was also in the Top 10 in 93 countries for the week commencing March 28th. Viewers are seemingly hungry for Regency era content as Season 1 climbed to the second spot with 53.02 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, baking competition series Is It Cake? came in at #3 with 26.51 million hours viewed.

After four weeks, The Adam Project stayed atop the English Films list with 17.72 million hours viewed and continued to steadily move up the Most Popular list, landing at #5 with 227.22 million hours viewed. 6 Underground – another Ryan Reynolds vehicle – also jumped to the fifth spot in the Top 10 with 8.73 million hours viewed. New entrants provided viewers with an escape. Judd Apatow comedy The Bubble came in at #2 with 12.45 million hours viewed and documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King came in at #3 with 12.07 million hours viewed.

On the non-English Film side, All Hail entered the list with 24.28 million hours viewed. Starring Guillermo Francella, the Argentinian dramedy made the Top 10 in 32 countries. Black Crab, starring Noomi Rapace, continued to hold steady with 11.27 million hours viewed and remaining in the Top 10 in 78 countries. The film also moved to the #5 spot on the Most Popular list with 87.7 million hours viewed.

Korean series once again showed staying power on the non-English TV list. In its fourth week, Business Proposal remained in the #1 spot with 32.52 million hours viewed. On the list for six weeks are Twenty Five Twenty One Forecasting Love and Weather and Juvenile Justice. And after 10 weeks on the list, All of Us Are Dead continued to keep viewers entertained with 9.43 million hours viewed.