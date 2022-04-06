Peacock adds to leadership team

NBCUniversal has announced two new additions to Peacock’s executive leadership team, naming Shannon Willett as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brian Henderson as Executive Vice President, Programming. Both newly established roles report to Peacock President Kelly Campbell.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shannon and Brian, two exceptional leaders that will play vital roles in making Peacock a must-have streaming service and round out our executive leadership team,“ said Campbell. “Shannon is a fantastic strategic marketer with an incredible portfolio of brand-defining, best-in-class global campaigns, and her expertise will be critical to Peacock’s next phase of growth. And as a pioneer in the evolution of streaming content, Brian will be invaluable as we continue to expand our content offering and establish Peacock as the top general entertainment streaming service in the market.”

As CMO, Willett will oversee global marketing for Peacock leading all functions including brand management, creative, media planning, marketing operations, social, content marketing, subscriber growth, and customer care. Most recently, Willett served as Vice President, Global Marketing Strategy and Operations at Netflix.

As EVP, Programming, Henderson will lead Peacock’s global content strategy, leveraging data and insights to curate Peacock’s content offering to drive acquisition, usage, retention and overall business. Henderson will partner with content leaders across NBCUniversal, including the NBCUniversal TV & Streaming acquisition team, to drive the platform’s programming strategy for licensed, original, international, and emerging content. Henderson previously served as Senior Vice President, SVOD Content, Programming and Partnerships at Hulu.