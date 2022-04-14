Survey: Metaverse concerts hold more appeal than sports

As companies look to ramp up their entertainment offerings in the metaverse, adults appear most enthused about virtually attending live concerts, ahead of going to live sporting events and shopping in the virtual reality world, according to a Morning Consult survey.

The data is drawn from a survey of 4,420 US adults in March 2022.

What the number say:

Almost half of the public (45 per cent) said it was interested in the idea of seeing live music in the metaverse, while 38 per cent of adults said they would likely attend a live sporting event.

About 2 in 5 adults said they would like to create an avatar to represent them in the metaverse, and 31 per cent said they would buy virtual items for it. Some of the biggest fashion brands give users the ability to buy virtual clothing and other items in the metaverse.

The younger generations were more likely to be interested in metaverse-based activities. Among millennials, 61 per cent said they would be interested in attending a live concert in the metaverse, while an equal share said the same for having a digital avatar represent them. Another 56 per cent said they would be interested in attending a live sporting event in the metaverse.

Meanwhile, 64 per cent of Gen Z adults said they were interested in having a digital avatar and 56 per cent said they would be interested in attending a music event in the metaverse. They were noticeably less interested in attending a metaverse-based sporting event. (Notably, previous Morning Consult research has shown that Gen Zers are less likely to identify as sports fans compared to other generations).

Roughly half of Black adults said they were interested in attending a live sporting event (51 per cent) or live music (54 per cent), while comparable shares expressed interest in creating a digital avatar (56 per cent). Hispanics were similarly interested in attending a live music event in the metaverse (55 per cent) and creating a digital avatar (56 per cent). Both groups outpaced white people in their interest in these activities.

Why it matters

In an open letter announcing Meta Platforms’s rebrand and focus on the metaverse, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the ability to experience all manner of events in the metaverse will “open up more opportunity no matter where you live.”

There is already evidence that companies are moving in the direction of letting fans experience live events in the metaverse. Sony Group announced a deal with Manchester City FC in the UK to become its “official virtual fan engagement partner,” an effort the company said will include the creation of a “global online fan community” and a virtual rendering of the club’s Etihad Stadium.

Those efforts have already prompted debate over whether those experiencing sports in the metaverse are “real fans.”

Some artists have already shown a way forward for live music events in the metaverse. Both Travis Scott and Ariana Grande have performed in Epic Games’s Fortnite video game, although Meta tried something similar late last year and saw little uptake.