Paramount scores Conmebol football rights

Paramount has secured the broadcast rights from Conmebol to broadcast and stream the Conmebol Libertadores in Latin America and Brazil, as well as the Conmebol Sudamericana in Brazil.

Building off the momentum of previous deals for Paramount+ to exclusively stream the Premier League in Mexico and Central America and La Roja in Chile, this deal further solidifies Paramount’s sports strategy across the region.

Paramount+ in Brazil will be home to the Conmebol Libertadores and Conmebol Sudamericana, where subscribers will have access to the matches awarded. Simultaneously, Conmebol Libertadores will be available in Latin America on Paramount’s free-to-air networks Telefe and Chilevisión, as well as FAST service Pluto TV. The rights to both tournaments begin in 2023 and extend through 2026.

“At Paramount, we want to understand our audiences and their passions, and in Latin America football fans of the Conmebol Libertadores and Conmebol Sudamericana are the most passionate,” said JC Acosta, President of International Studios & Networks Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. “This deal with Conmebol uniquely positions us as a powerful player in the sports industry through the Paramount Ecosystem of Free & Paid streaming services. Other recent agreements with English Premiere League in Mexico and Central America and “La Roja” in Chile are a testament to our commitment to increasing our footprint in the region.”

“We are happy to have reached an agreement with Paramount, a company with global impact and an impressive track record of more than 100 years in the audiovisual and entertainment industry. Conmebol’s partnership with Paramount guarantees quality content and services, benefiting millions of fans who enthusiastically follow Conmebol Libertadores and Conmebol Sudamericana. We know this deal is a significant step towards the growth of a sport we are so passionate about,” added Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial and Marketing Director of Conmebol.