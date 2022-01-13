Premier League on Paramount+ in LatAm

Paramount+ is the new home of the Premier League in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama as the ViacomCBS brand adds live sports to its content portfolio in these regions. The three-year deal with the Premier League also includes rights on a non-exclusive basis in Belize and the Dominican Republic.

Paramount+ subscribers in these markets will have access to 380 live matches played each season, along with a content feed featuring 24/7 coverage of the competition and exclusive content offering an inside look at the club and players.



“The Premier League is pleased to announce our new partnership with ViacomCBS in Central America. We are very happy that ViacomCBS views the Premier League and our clubs as a vital part of their live sports offering. ViacomCBS platforms, including Paramount+ and Pluto TV will be an outstanding home for the Premier League and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout Central America and Mexico.” said Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer.

“We know audiences around the world are passionate about sports, and especially about football. This partnership with the Premier League brings exclusive content directly to those fans, LIVE for the first time on Paramount+ in Mexico and Central America,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the US and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth as we continue to offer the best mix of entertainment and now – live sports.”