FAST Channels TV partners with HeroGo TV to deliver next gen TV experience

FAST Channels TV latest partnership brings more movies and TV shows to HeroGo TV’s huge selection of titles, including over 200 free ad-supported television (FAST) channels and over 1,000 VoD assets, that will entertain and educate viewers of all ages.

The new channel line-up includes World Poker Tour, Law & Crime, batteryPOP Kids, Must See Movies, BVIRAL, FITE 24/7, History Film Channel, AWE Plus, Passion River TV, HORRORMAX TV, Wild America TV, Wrestling Legends Network, The Country Network, SportsTVPlus, MMA Futures, plus many more.

On partnering with FAST Channels TV, Saqib Rana, Chief Strategy Officer for HeroGo TV, said: “We want to offer our viewers a great mix of on-demand and linear TV and with FAST Channels TV we’re able to bring a broad variety of broadcast-quality content to our customer base, anytime and anywhere.”

Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV, said, “We’re proud to partner with HeroGo TV and be able to deliver diverse and exciting content to their rapidly growing audience. By doing so, we’re enabling HeroGo TV to focus on content development, production, and increased viewer satisfaction, ultimately driving business growth in their markets. In addition to providing our FAST linear and VoD content, HeroGo TV also leveraged FAST Channels TV entire platform of technology including our complete end-to-end white label branded OTT platform and Apps, monetisation services, FAST channel playout creation, and full content line-up.”

FAST Channels TV takes a modular approach to FAST Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), offering an ‘a la carte’ selection of technology, services, and content with a focus on reducing up-front and start-up costs and allowing platforms to begin monetising immediately.

