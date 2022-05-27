Extreme E extends DAZN deal

Electric SUV motorsport series Extreme E is renewing its partnership for Season 2 with global sports streaming platform DAZN.

DAZN will air Extreme E’s events in Japan as well as its rest of world territories. This will include the live and on-demand streaming of the Championship’s five X Prix in 2022 as well as the magazine programme, preview and review shows – in English.

DAZN is available on Internet-connected devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, game consoles, streaming sticks and set-up boxes. In December 2020, DAZN expanded to become available in more than 200 countries and territories, reinforcing the commitment to become a global sports destination platform.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E said: “I am delighted to be renewing our partnership agreement with DAZN. As a sport without spectators on site, it is vital for us to reach as many people as possible and the best way to do this is through a screen.

“As a premium OTT platform, DAZN is hugely valuable to us in developing a youth orientated audience which is an incredibly important market to our Championship. We know that DAZN’s key audiences are particularly passionate about issues surrounding equality and the environment, both of which are key pillars of Extreme E. We look forward to bringing more thrilling action to DAZN in 2022, as well as the wider messages surrounding electrification, environment and equality.”

Joseph Markowski, Executive Vice President at DAZN, said: “We are incredibly excited to be broadcasting the second season of Extreme-E on the global platform. As a company DAZN stand for innovative ideas, edge of your seat action and gender equality in sport and Extreme E ticks all those boxes. Last year saw a very competitive, fun and exciting racing series and we look forward to showing another brilliant season live on DAZN.”

Extreme E, which began its Season 2 in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, on February 19th-20th, has some of the biggest names in motorsport competing once again for honours this year. Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button, all Extreme E team founders, were joined this year by motorsport giants McLaren in a bid for coveted podiums in some of the world’s most remote and environmentally challenged locations – with the aim to drive global awareness of climate change.