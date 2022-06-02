Law&Crime sees record YouTube viewership for Depp vs Heard

Law&Crime, the live trial and true crime network, set its YouTube viewership record with more than 3.5 million live concurrent viewers during its coverage of the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial. Court TV logged less than 2 per cent of that viewership with around 63,000 live concurrent viewers. Since the trial began, Law&Crime’s page has seen nearly a billion views on content related to the case and welcomed 2.3 million new subscribers.



Law&Crime also saw daily viewership that was 50 times higher than before the trial began, and a ten-fold increase in its app downloads as viewers sought to stream gavel-to-gavel coverage with expert analysis from around the globe.



“We want to thank the millions of viewers who tuned in and trusted us as their source for the most thorough and smart coverage of this high-profile trial,” said Rachel Stockman, President of Law&Crime. “We look forward to introducing this new audience to our additional live trials, VoD offerings and podcasts.”



Law&Crime says its record-breaking viewership comes as a result of adapting to its audience’s need for easily accessible live trial coverage during a shift from cable to streaming. Law&Crime also saw growth on its TikTok and Twitch profiles to provide platforms for all viewers to access updates on the trial proceedings. Law&Crime’s traditional cable platforms also saw a significant increase in viewership as well.