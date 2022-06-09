Disney+ rolls out in MENA

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has officially launched in 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offering movies, series and exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star all in one place.

Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.

Disney+ will be launching in more European countries on June 14th.



Full list of MENA countries with monthly and annual pricing: