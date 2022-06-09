Advanced Television

Disney+ rolls out in MENA

June 9, 2022

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has officially launched in 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offering movies, series and exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star all in one place.

Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.

Disney+ will be launching in more European countries on June 14th.

Full list of MENA countries with monthly and annual pricing:

Market Currency Monthly Annual
Algeria DZD 399.99 3998.99
Bahrain USD 8.99 88.99
Egypt EGP 49.99 498.99
Iraq IQD 4999.99 49998.99
Jordan JOD 2.99 28.99
Kuwait USD 8.99 88.99
Lebanon USD 4.49 43.99
Libya USD 2.99 28.99
Morocco MAD 33.99 328.99
Oman USD 8.99 88.99
Palestine USD 6.99 68.99
Qatar QAR 29.99 298.99
Saudi Arabia SAR 29.99 298.99
Tunisia USD 3.49 33.99
UAE AED 29.99 298.99
Yemen USD 2.99 28.99

Related posts:

  1. Stewie Griffin The Mandaorian, introduce Disney+ parental controls
  2. Star goes live on Disney+, with price rise
  3. Disney+ open for pre-orders in US
  4. Disney+ reveals launch dates for 42 new countries
  5. All Disney Channel content now on Disney+

Categories: Articles, Premium, VOD

Tags: , ,