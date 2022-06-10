Italy: DAZN changes policy to tackle account sharing

Sports streaming service DAZN has announced changes to its pricing policy in Italy from September in an attempt to boost revenues and curb account sharing.

The price of the Standard subscription will go up from €19.99 to €29.99 per month, a price that enables simultaneous access via two devices from the same home IP address.

DAZN will also introduce a Premium subscription (branded DAZN Plus) that allows simultaneous connections from up to two devices from any location, for a monthly fee of €39.99. This option also allows the registration of up to six devices.

The changes come as no surprise, as last autumn DAZN hinted at its intention to crackdown on content sharing resulting from ‘dual user or concurrency’ – a trend that is widespread in Italy.

DAZN last year secured the rights to broadcast Italy’s Serie A for the 2021-2024 seasons, paying a total of €2.5 billion.