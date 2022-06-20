NBCUniversal now ad reseller for Apple News in UK

NBCUniversal has announced an expansion of its longstanding relationship with Apple News to become the exclusive advertising reseller for Apple News and Apple Stocks in the UK. NBCUniversal has been the exclusive advertising reseller for News and Stocks in the US since 2017 and has worked with more than 500 advertisers since the launch of the relationship.

“Expanding our work with Apple News underscores our mutual commitment to making News and Stocks the premier, privacy-forward destination for users, publishers, and brands,” said Krishan Bhatia, President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal. “By creating expanded sales opportunities and product enhancements, we will continue to deliver industry leading monetisation solutions for Apple News and its premium publishers.”

Publishers in the US and UK have the option to be represented directly by NBCUniversal, allowing publishers to utilise NBCUniversal’s ad sales expertise and boost monetisation opportunities. Publishers will have the opportunity to drive revenue through enhanced targeting from ad optimisation and premium sponsorship ad products. NBCUniversal will offer direct inventory from its portfolio, including Bravo, CNBC, E! News, NBC News, and NBC Sports, as well as from its partners BuzzFeed, which includes BuzzFeed News, Complex Networks, HuffPost; and VICE Media Group, which includes Refinery29 and i-D. More options will be made available later this year.