SES-22 launches June 29

SES has announced that SES-22 is currently being prepared for launch from SpaceX’s Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on June 29th.

Built by Thales Alenia Space, SES-22 will operate in the 135 degrees West orbital slot and will deliver TV and radio to millions of American homes and provide other critical data transmission services. SES-22 is expected to start operations by early August 2022.

The launch of SES-22 is part of a broader FCC programme to clear a portion of C-band spectrum to enable wireless operators to deploy 5G services across the contiguous US (CONUS). In response to a mandate from the FCC, satellite operators such as SES are required to transition their existing services from the lower 300 MHz to the upper 200 MHz of C-band spectrum to make room for 5G.

SES completed all Phase I transition activities in September 2021, and is on track for completing Phase II transition activities to meet the FCC’s December 2023 deadline.