New viral video channels from BVIRAL and FAST Channels TV

FAST Channels TV has partnered with BVIRAL, a tech-centric media publisher and entertainment studio, to bring two new channels to the FAST Channels TV line-up that focus on fresh and entertaining user generated content.

Flagship brand, BVIRAL, puts the best viral videos from around the world at viewers fingertips, delivering uplifting, funny and entertaining videos from across the internet.

Or discover the Land of Floof, where pet-obsessed animal lovers can watch a constant stream of some of the most adorable, funny and downright cute animal content from around the globe.

Owning viral media properties such as Best Videos, Oof Dynasty as well as many more, BVIRAL’s content reaches over a billion views each month, with over 40 million hours of video watched just last year!

On partnering with FAST Channels TV, Mike Dominick, Chief Growth Officer for BVIRAL said, “BVIRAL’s primary focus is to consistently provide its Gen Z viewers with highly entertaining short-form video content. FAST Channels TV has enabled us to elevate our content distribution to FAST platforms, broadening our reach and delivering a rich viewing experience to wider audiences. As we continue to extend our offering, we hope to tap into FAST Channels TV’s extensive network and expertise.”

Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV, said, “Viral video is an integral part of any entertainment package, and BVIRAL is a powerhouse in this field. BVIRAL is a significant addition to FAST Channel TV’s offerings and we are very excited to help expand their distribution footprint, drive new audiences to their content and build new paths to monetization.”

FAST Channels TV is continuing to expand its range of channels, delivering a huge variety of content across diverse territories and subject areas to over 34 OTT Platform partners and growing. If you have premium content and want to create a FAST channel, or would like to add some or all of our 200+ FAST channels to your platform, talk to the team at FAST Channels TV. For more information regarding FAST Channels TV and the available FAST linear and VOD content, visit fastchannels.tv