FAST Channels TV partners with MetaX

MetaX Software, a global leader in advertising operation and OTT commercialisation on CTV (Connected TV), has added 180 new channels to its linear TV catalogue, providing viewers access to a huge selection of free ad-supported television (FAST) titles from FAST Channels TV.

The new line-up offers premium entertainment channels, family-friendly content, as well as sports programming, including Must See Movies!, Yoga Fit, FITE 24/7, Edgy TV, Hollywood Classic Movies, Kung Fu Movies, Urban Action Channel, GTR24H, AWE Plus, Iron Dragon TV, Law and Crime, World Poker Tour, Passion River TV, HORRORMAX TV, Wild America TV, TRACE Latina, Xcorps, and many others

MetaX’s head of OTT operation business, Arella Hua, commented: “MetaX currently covers about 25 million OTT devices and over 80 million global users, with five million monthly active users. Leveraging its unique strength on CTV screens, MetaX is dedicated to helping advertisers effectively target their audiences and content providers distribute and commercialise inventory on a global scale.”

On partnering with MetaX, CEO of Fast Channels TV, Russell Foy, said: “MetaX has quickly evolved as a favorite content destination for family, sport, film, and documentary content, and this partnership puts hundreds of FAST linear channels in front of MetaX’s worldwide audiences.”

For more information regarding FAST Channels TV and the available FAST Linear and VoD Content, visit fastchannels.tv