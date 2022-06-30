Netgem powers Gibtelecom TV relaunch

Gibraltar quadplay operator Gibtelecom has enhanced its TV service offering more content, more features and what it says is a better visual experience via a modern and sleek interface, fully leveraging Netgem TV’s platform capabilities.

The successful partnership between Gibtelecom and Netgem, which saw the launch of the operator’s first TV service in 2018, is moving to the next level with the relaunch of its TV service. It offers a flexible multiscreen proposition with more than 130 channels, including popular sport content, as well entertainment and kids offerings, all available live and on catch-up.

The multiscreen and multiroom TV service is also enhanced with 4K content from Amazon Prime Video and YouTube complemented by popular entertainment apps such as Rakuten and Acorn TV.

“Our relaunched Gibtelecom TV now offers a faster, sleeker and intuitive customer experience, with a range of added features,” commented Adrian Ochello, Director of Consumer and Marketing at Gibtelecom. “It now includes a Universal Search function that filters specific content across channels and on-demand apps. It also gives easy access to recently watched shows, recommends a smart watchlist, allows the creation of favourite channel lists, has enhanced catch-up capabilities, and brings a smooth new look and feel both on TV and mobile. The new service will be complemented by more channels and a boost in catch-up with more than 4,000 hours available at any time on any device. This enhanced experience will be most welcome amongst our new and existing customers. Initial feedback has been extremely positive and we are so excited about this next stride in our TV journey.”

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Gibtelecom to provide the best TV experience already available on Netgem TV in the UK and other European markets, with an incredible range of content available on the main 4K TV screen or on mobile devices when on the move,” added Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Netgem Group. “This new proposition offers an array of fantastic live channels and on-demand titles, and is a great example of how we deliver and run high-quality TV services for operators as part of our Content-as-a-service model.”