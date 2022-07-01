ViX+ set for July 21 debut

Spanish-language media and content company TelevisaUnivision has confirmed that ViX+ will debut on July 21st in the US, Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America, with a monthly price of $6.99 (€6.69) in the US and MX$119 in Mexico.

ViX+ is the premium tier of ViX, the first large-scale global streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world launched in March 2022, and will give subscribers access to the broadest, most premium Spanish-language content ever offered on an SVoD service, featuring more than 10,000 hours of ad-free premium entertainment programming in its first year, and up to 7,000 hours of live sports.

Consumers in the US, Mexico, and the majority of Spanish-speaking countries of Latin America will be able to enjoy over 70 ViX+ Original series and movies in the first year, which represents, on average, at least one new, original premiere per week. ViX+ subscribers will also be able to watch global premieres of movies that will premiere and be exclusively available on ViX+ in July 2022.

Subscribers in the US, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America where the service is available will have the opportunity to experience ViX+ through a free 7-day trial. ViX+ will be available in all leading platforms including Apple iOS and tvOS, Android mobile and Android TV OS devices, and all major streaming devices, TVs, and via the web on vixplus.com, with more platforms to be announced soon.

“ViX+ will bring premium storytelling that raises the bar for Spanish-language content,” declared Pierluigi Gazzolo, President and Chief Transformation Officer of TelevisaUnivision. “With the launch of ViX+, Spanish-language viewers will finally have a subscription streaming service with content that authentically reflects our culture. Together, ViX and ViX+ complement each other to create the largest Spanish-language streaming service in the world, with more than 50,000 hours of content and two experiences in one app, filling an important gap given there are nearly 600 million Spanish speakers around the globe.”

ViX+ will leverage TelevisaUnivision’s extensive intellectual property, production capabilities and deep library, as well as the works developed by master Spanish-language creators and storytellers such as Salma Hayek Pinault, Eugenio Derbez, Maria Dueñas, Selena Gomez, Mario Vargas Llosa, Santiago Limón, Leonardo Padrón, and Marc Cistaré.

In terms of sports rights: