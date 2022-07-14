Netflix partners with Microsoft for ad-supported tier

Netflix has revealed it is partnering with Microsoft on new ad-supported subscription plan.

“In April, we announced that we will introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard and premium plans,” said Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer. “Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner.

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering,” he continued. “More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”

It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life,” added Peters.