Microsoft to acquire AT&T’s Xandr

As it continues its asset disposal, AT&T has agreed to sell its global programmatic advertising marketplace, Xandr, to Microsoft. The agreement builds on a decade-long relationship between Xandr, including its predecessor companies, and Microsoft for delivering global digital media solutions for advertisers.

As the digital landscape evolves in a post-cookie world, Microsoft and Xandr can shape the digital ad marketplace of the future. Xandr’s technology strategically complements Microsoft’s current advertising offerings and will help accelerate delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the open web by combining Microsoft’s audience intelligence, technology and global advertising customer-base with Xandr’s scaled, data-driven platform.

“Microsoft’s shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr,” asserted Xandr’s EVP and GM Mike Welch. “We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft’s digital advertising and retail media capabilities,”

“With Xandr’s talent and technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping tomorrow’s digital ad marketplace into one that respects consumer privacy preferences, understands publishers’ relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals,” added Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft.