Sky Glass readies Ireland launch

Sky Ireland has announced that Sky’s connected TV, Sky Glass, will officially launch in Ireland on August 25th.

Available in a range of sizes and colours, Sky Glass allows users to receive Sky TV over WiFi – removing the need for a satellite dish or set-top box.

Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley, commented: “Following its hugely successful launch in the UK, we are thrilled to announce that Ireland will be the second market to launch Sky Glass. The launch of Sky Glass here marks a significant milestone in Sky’s 25-year history in Ireland and follows our recent announcement that Sky Mobile is coming to Ireland in 2023, as well as the opening of our four new flagship retail stores.

“Investing in the best technology, the best content and the best customer experience are always our top priorities and Sky Glass is the most innovative product we have developed yet. It opens the world of Sky to customers who may not have been able to access Sky TV before now. With the ability to stream the best content and apps over WiFi, Sky Glass features Ultra HD, Quantum Dot technology and 360° Dolby Atmos sound. Sky Glass will be available in Ireland from August 25th, but we are giving customers the opportunity to pre-register for Sky Glass now,” Buckley added.

TV never looked so good

Sky partnered with design agency Map Project Office to create Sky Glass, which comes in a choice of three sizes (Small 43”, Medium 55” and Large 65”) and five colours (Ocean blue, Ceramic white, Racing green, Dusky pink and Anthracite black) with matching remote and speaker fascia. It has a mounting bracket integrated into the TV, or a colour matched stand.

The Sky Glass 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot screen delivers a crystal-clear picture, while the 10-bit HDR screen supports HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Sky Glass knows what the viewer is watching and optimises sound and picture accordingly, while Intelligent Zonal Technology works to bring darker darks and brighter brights.

The set brings together all content from across Sky, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Spotify and more. Users can use voice control to quickly find what they want, and to turn on the TV, control the volume or switch to connected devices.

In the coming months, Sky will launch a 4K smart camera that works seamlessly with Sky Glass, which it says “will unlock a range of new services for the whole family [transforming] how we chat, play games, workout and share entertainment at home”.

Sky Glass starts from €15 per month for the 43” Sky Glass TV. Customers can pre-register for Sky Glass now.