Sky addresses Sky Glass flickering screens

A number of early adopters of Sky Glass, Sky’s new smart TV sets, have complained of various technical issues with the device.

The new TVs, which negate the need for a satellite dish, have seen users complain via social media and on Sky’s own community forums of issues including flickering screens, playback problems and complete loss of picture.


A Sky spokesperson told the BBC: “We’ve seen huge demand for Sky Glass since it launched and we’ve had fantastic feedback from many customers. A very small number of customers have reported some flickering and we have a software update scheduled this week that will resolve this. We’ll be following up as always with regular releases to add features and fix any issues.”


