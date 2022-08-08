Garner named Director of ITV Creative

ITV has announced the appointment of Mother’s Niki Garner as the new Director in charge of ITV’s in-house advertising agency, ITV Creative. She takes on the role following the departure of Matt Scarff earlier this year.

Reporting to Jane Stiller ITV’s Chief Marketing Officer, Garner will lead the creative output of the commercial network, heading the teams who deliver campaigns for ITV’s programming, and ensuring ITV’s streaming business grows in line with its targets. She will be accountable for all creative output from concept to execution across all media channels. Garner will also lead the Creative Commercial team delivering work for external clients.

Jane Stiller, CMO of ITV, commented: ”Niki is a brilliant leader with a track record of delivering highly effective, brave creative work which changes people’s behaviour and delivers great business results. ITV is famous for amazing creative campaigns which reflect and shape popular culture and Niki is exactly the right person to lead our in-house team into the future.”

Garner has over 20 years of agency experience, the past 12 of which she’s spent at Mother working with clients ranging from IKEA, PG Tips, Diageo and Debenhams, as well as most recently, innocent and Samsung. Prior to life at Mother, Niki worked on great British brands like Butlins and Matalan at the agency Libertine, as well as Aldi at BMF in Sydney.

Garner added: “Mother has been my home for a large chunk of my life, I’m leaving with many, many happy memories and 12 years’ experience building brands in weird and wonderful ways – moving to ITV Creative will let me put those skills to good use on a brand that I love. It’s going to be a journey filled with drama, comedy, factual, entertainment, a healthy dose of reality, plus some lovely people in Jane and the team at ITV.”