Research: EPL TV revenue beats Bundesliga, La Liga combined

August 24, 2022

The English Premier League (EPL) is by far the most lucrative league globally. According to a Safebettingsites data presentation, the EPL generated €3.5 billion in broadcasting revenue in the 2021/22 season. This is more than Germany’s Bundesliga (€1.46 billion) and Spain’s La Liga (€2.04 billion) combined.

Safebettingsite’s Edith Reads commented: “The English Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and it’s no surprise that broadcasting rights are a major source of revenue. In 2021/2022, the EPL sold its global broadcast rights for €3.5 billion. This is a staggering amount of money, and it just shows how popular the EPL is worldwide.”

The top 10 clubs globally by total income in the 2020/21 season include five of the EPL’s “big six” clubs. Manchester City has a total operating revenue of €644 million. Others are Manchester United at €557 million, Liverpool at €550 million, Chelsea at €465 and Tottenham Hotspur at €407 million.

Despite the positives of increasing EPL broadcast revenues, there is a negative: it is increasing the financial disparities between teams. The EPL is one of the most unequal football leagues in Europe, with the gap between the top six clubs and others increasing yearly.

