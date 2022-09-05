Delpy, Dujardin to head Eutelsat business units

Satellite operator Eutelsat has appointed Laurence Delpy as General Manager of the Video Business Unit and Cyril Dujardin as General Manager of the Connectivity Business Unit. These two appointments are at the core of Eutelsat’s telecom pivot, which will be further strengthened by the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb announced in July 2022.

The creation of two business units (BU) will enhance customer-centricity, boost efficiency and foster growth. Delpy and Dujardin join Eutelsat’s Executive Committee as of August 29th, 2022, and October 10th, 2022 respectively.

Throughout her global career, Delpy has lived and worked in Asia for most of her professional life, including Singapore and China, where she has put her customer centricity to good use by addressing markets with different maturities and cultures. A tech enthusiast, Delpy has held leadership positions in the telecom industry, including driving R&D teams and demonstrating her ability to collaborate and engage with teams with highly diverse profiles. She also has a robust experience in managing P&Ls in challenging environments, having addressed technological changes in the mobile telecom segment, while successfully creating value in structurally eroding businesses. Delpy comes to Eutelsat from Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity leader, where she served as Vice President of the EMEA Service Provider business.

Dujardin has extensive international experience in the Tech industry (smart cards, biometrics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence). He has headed complex organisations experiencing various business cycles, from growth to performance improvement to turnaround. Most recently, he has managed full P&Ls covering a large array of products and services. Dujardin will be joining Eutelsat on the October 10th from Atos where he holds the position of Deputy Head of the Big Data and Security Business line.

Michel Azibert, Eutelsat Deputy CEO, will act as interim General Manager for the Connectivity Business Unit pending Cyril Dujardin’s arrival.

“Both Laurence and Cyril will have the mission of structuring and developing our two Video and Connectivity Business Units in a fast-growing global market,” stated Eva Berneke, Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer. “These BUs will build a unique service offering that will be further reinforced by our combination with OneWeb. I am confident that Laurence and Cyril have the strategic vision and operational capabilities to successfully take on these challenges in order to best address the large spectrum of our customers’ needs.”