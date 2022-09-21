LADstudios expands into podcast, vodcast content

LADstudios, the entertainment division of LADbible Group, has announced its expansion into podcast and vodcast production with the launch of two new digital entertainment show brands.

Following partnerships with Audioboom and Spotify, LADstudios will launch Extraordinary Lives: The Minutes With Podcast and SPORTbible Stories across multiple podcast platforms and as vodcast episodes.

Extraordinary Lives; The Minutes With Podcast is inspired by community feedback from LADstudios’ successful digital video series Minutes With that features incredible stories of unique people, in their own words. From a paedophile hunter to a plane crash survivor, from a nudist to someone wrongfully convicted of murder – every episode delves into one unusual lifestyle or unbelievable lived experience. The new podcast and Vodcast series looks deeper into guests’ experiences following fan feedback on the original shows. The new series will expand on the most popular episodes from the original Minutes With video series which spans over 116 episodes. The top three episodes of the original Minutes With video series have generated over 49 million views alone.

SPORTbible Stories is a limited podcast and vodcast series that features exclusive interviews with some of sports’ most iconic voices. From the original video team behind SPORTbible, one of the largest communities for sports fans across the world, the first episode features football manager Sean Dyche, who discusses his time at Burnley as well as what is next for him. The second episode features American business executive, actor, and retired professional WWE wrestler HHH.

Ben Powell-Jones, Creative Director of LADstudios, said: “Our audience asked us for more content from these incredibly diverse and awe-inspiring stories and we are giving them just that. Minutes With has been a hugely popular format with our audience, so to bring these stories to life in a new way is incredibly exciting. Equally, to launch a sports podcast with Triple H is a huge accolade to the quality content our team produces. We look forward to seeing how our community responds.”

Alex Morris, Director of LADstudios, adds: “This is a huge moment for LADstudios, as we build on our successful show brands and create growth opportunities with new audiences. In particular, to grow the Minute’s With brand, and develop the format in a new way, is hugely exciting.”