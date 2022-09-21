Viaplay expands Clipsource partnership

Viaplay has chosen Clipsource, the PR and communication platform, to support its content communications across local markets in Europe and the US.

Viaplay says the agreement makes it easier for its businesses to publish and share news, images, videos, schedules and metadata information to a broad range of stakeholders. The ultimate goal is to increase awareness of Viaplay’s content and to help consumers find their favourite content.



Stockholm-based Clipsource is a supplier of media technology to entertainment companies throughout Europe. The collaboration with Viaplay has so far comprised the Nordic countries. The new agreement extends this partnership to also include the US, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Clipsource platform is designed to help media companies streamline the distribution of media and metadata to people and platforms, internally and externally.

Anna Munkenberg, Acting CMO, at Viaplay Group, said: “Clipsource has been a valuable partner to Viaplay in the Nordics for many years. Now that we are expanding internationally, they are the first choice to support us in this next chapter. Clipsource’s platform provides obvious synergies in creating and sharing content and data across multiple markets. This helps us scale fast and build brand awareness locally.”



Dan Willstrand, CEO of Clipsource, added: “We are very proud that Viaplay has invited us to empower their content communication across all markets. Their ambitious goals and impressive performance have inspired us to invent new products that can help them execute on their plans. Research shows that consumers spend up to an hour per day searching for something to watch. Making it easier for people to find your content is obviously a key success factor in attracting viewers and subscribers”