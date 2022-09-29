Roku, Nielsen cross-media measurement

Audience measurement, data and analytics specialist Nielsen has confirmed that streaming platform Roku will enable four-screen measurement for the first time across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings.

Marketers running ads with Roku can now deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home. Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication will initially be available in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings and will underpin audience deduplication in Nielsen ONE, the company’s forthcoming cross-media measurement platform, upon release in December 2022. This measurement is available on the Roku platform, inclusive of any Roku media running through OneView and video inventory on Roku Ad Framework certified channels.

As consumers spend more time streaming, marketers are diversifying their media investments and continue to shift more dollars to TV streaming than ever before. Nielsen’s latest edition of The Gauge reveals streaming surpassed cable for the first time in July, capturing its largest share of TV viewing to date. OneView, Roku’s ad platform built for TV streaming, is directly integrated with Nielsen’s measurement solution, enabling robust, person-level measurement of ad campaigns on the Roku platform.

The move builds upon a longstanding relationship between Roku and Nielsen that began with Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings measurement in 2016. Since then, more than 200 advertisers have measured their TV streaming campaigns on Roku. This expansion of measurement capabilities on the Roku platform is an important step toward delivering a consistent and comparable cross-media solution with Nielsen ONE.

“Marketers are increasingly investing in CTV to follow consumers. However, brands want consistent measurement across screens,” notes Kim Gilberti, SVP, Product Management, Nielsen. “Marketers can now better evaluate CTV inventory’s unique reach and frequency in conjunction with their entire Roku buy in a comparable and comprehensive manner, and advertisers can reduce waste and help ensure that relevant ads are delivered to the right audiences across devices. This release brings us one step closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens with Nielsen ONE.”

“We believe that all TV ads will be accountable and measurable,” added Asaf Davidov, Head of Ad Measurement and Research, Roku. “Our direct consumer relationship, our scale, and our tech all make us uniquely positioned to work with Nielsen to make measurement simpler and more accurate as marketers shift spend to TV streaming.”

Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication is foundational to deduplicate audiences across devices, services and platforms in Nielsen ONE, which will provide a consistent, comparable, and deduplicated view into the channels and platforms audiences consume, across screens.