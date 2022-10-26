WBD Sports, Infinite Reality metaverse partnership

Warner Bros Discovery Sports and Infinite Reality have partnered to offer a new way for audiences to engage with their favourite sports. With this multi-year agreement, Infinite Reality, a specialist in metaverse engagements, is now Discovery Sports Events’ exclusive metaverse partner.

The organisations will collaborate and launch new avenues for sports communities, athletes and brands to interact with each other within unique virtual environments, specifically developed around upcoming Discovery Sports Events properties. As a first step, Discovery Sports Events and Infinite Reality will preview a unique metaverse experience during the upcoming UCI Track Champions League, the innovative new series launched last year to elevate track cycling.

The partnership marks the first time Warner Bros Discovery Sports has harnessed the potential of Web3 technology for its sports properties in Europe by bringing an international event experience to the metaverse.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “Warner Bros Discovery Sports’ partnership with Infinite Reality outlines how we plan to embrace the latest innovations and opportunities to deepen the connections between our audiences, owned series and brand partners to discover possibilities for new growth areas around different sports properties. We are excited by the potential to engage new audiences around live sport in different ways, extending the experience beyond the live environment and into even more places where people are interacting and spending time. Over the coming years, by breaking new ground in metaverse experiences around live sports events we will empower fans to engage with sport in new and exciting ways. We see the preview during the UCI Track Champions League as an outstanding opportunity to open new avenues for storytelling and fan engagement, providing key learnings as we look to extend our partnership to other assets of Discovery Sports Events’ portfolio.”

John Acunto, CEO of Infinite Reality, added: “Infinite Reality is thrilled to partner with and provide the metaverse power for such a dynamic, world-class company. This is just the beginning of connecting amazing content with their audiences in unique and immersive ways. We can’t wait to see the fans’ excitement while engaging with UCI Track Champions League and bringing them closer to the sport they love in a totally new and revolutionary way.”

Fans can watch every round of the second season of the UCI Track Champions League on Warner Bros Discovery Sports’ platforms, including discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+. Round one begins November 12th in Mallorca.