Spain: Orange seeks DAZN failure compensation

Orange Spain is negotiating a settlement with DAZN regarding its technical failures in the transmission of La Liga games that are generating “additional costs” to the French platform.

The vice president of Consumption Unit at Orange, Diego Martinez, has confirmed the negotiations in search of a compensation for the extra cost of offering the service on Orange’s network instead of the DAZN app to avoid blackout.

DAZN has experienced technical problems in using its servers to stream La Liga matches and on several occasions, both Orange and Movistar have had to use their infrastructure to solve the situation incurring in extra costs.

“The fact that the customers are having access to the matches through our network, our platform and our CDNs is an additional cost for us,” said Martínez.

DAZN has refused to integrate its service into the platforms as the operators were seeking to avoid technical failures and preferred to offer the service through its own app.

The technical problems began at the start of the football season, when DAZN failures prevented many Movistar Plus subscribers from having access to the initial football match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano.

Subscribers could not connect to DAZN through Movistar Plus because of technical problems and consequently missed around half of the football coverage. Movistar Plus had to apologise for the chaos explaining that “technical problems in the DAZN platform unrelated to Movistar, our customers could not activate the access to DAZN in devices”.

But technical problems have continued, with Orange and Movistar fixing the incidents using their own infrastructure.