Spain: Movistar adds DAZN; Orange add AMC+

May 11, 2022

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Orange Spain has reached an agreement with AMC Networks International Southern Europe to integrate the AMC+ VoD service, whilst Movistar has completed the integration of DAZN into its new offer and UHD STB.

AMC+ offers an exclusive catalogue of globally popular TV and films titles, including the likes of Fear The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul.

Meanwhile, Movistar subscribers will be able to access DAZN through a specific app in the STB similar to Netflix and Disney+ apps.

The moves come as Spanish pay-TV operators have renewed their price war, with Movistar launching a new offer under MiMovistar and Orange finalising its merger with MásMóvil.

