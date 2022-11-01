YouTube launches Primetime Channels

YouTube has launched Primetime Channels, allowing users to sign up, browse and watch their favourite content from streaming services such as Showtime, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+ and more, all directly through YouTube.

YouTube is rolling out an early version of Primetime Channels in the US. On the Movies & TV hub, users will see over 30 channels that they can buy directly through YouTube, with streaming services such as NBA League Pass and more coming soon.

“Primetime Channels adds even more content that you just can’t miss to our collection of thousands of movies and shows available for rent or purchase, or for free with ads,” says Erin Teague Director of Product Management, YouTube.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

Once a user signs up, content from their Primetime Channels will be reflected into the YouTube experience they know and love. For fans who like to go deeper into what they’re watching, Primetime Channels homepages will feature shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.

“When searching for content from your purchases, you’ll be able to quickly identify and access them in the search results, alongside videos from your favourite creators. And YouTube recommendations will also include programmes from Primetime Channels, delivering a personalised selection of content across YouTube that appeals to all your interests,” says Teague. “We’ll continue working with our partners to bring even more content options to Primetime Channels, build new unique features that only YouTube can deliver, and expand to our international users, so please let us know what you’d like to see next.”