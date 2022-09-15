Paramount+ arrives in Italy

SVoD service Paramount+ is launching in Italy with more than 8,000 hours of entertainment, with Paramount Global revealing a content slate that it says features the biggest stars and most compelling stories.

The streaming service says it provides a broad slate for the whole family, spanning new and exclusive Paramount+ originals, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from Paramount’s world-renowned brands and production studios, including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ will also be the home of a selection of new blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment releases, including Top Gun: Maverick, which will arrive on the service in Italy in 2022.

The service is investing in local content and talent, with a line-up of Italian originals, such as the newly announced Francesco il Cantico, an immersive reading of one of the most iconic texts dedicated to love, hosted by Oscar-winning Italian star Roberto Benigni.

“Tonight, we are celebrating the debut of Paramount+, which seamlessly combines Hollywood with Italian storytelling and creativity,” declared Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streaming, Paramount at a Blue Carpet event in the iconic Cinecittà Studios in Rome. “Italy has been a home to Paramount for many years and now we’re bringing the best Italian – and global – films and series together in one place, on Paramount+”.

“We’re the only streaming service where you’ll see Sylvester Stallone, SpongeBob, Star Trek, South Park and incredible Italian stars like Elodie and Verdone… all in one place,” added Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+, during the event’s presentation. “With over 100 years of storytelling experience from our renowned Hollywood studio to our international production hubs – Paramount knows how to make great entertainment for everyone.”

In Italy, Paramount+ is available online at https://paramountplus.it/, on mobile devices and a wide range of connected TV devices via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung and more. Users can sign up at the price of €7.99 after a 7-day trial period, or for an annual subscription for €79.90. For the first ten days (September 15th – 25th), users can benefit from a special promo on paramountplus.it to access the service for € 4.99, with a 7-day trial period.

Paramount+ will also launch on Sky platforms in Italy as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement. Through this agreement, on September 23rd, Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema will have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost, and the Paramount+ standalone app will also launch on Sky Q and Sky Glass.