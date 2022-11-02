Paramount+ heading to Virgin TV

Paramount and Virgin Media have announced a multi-year distribution agreement, extending their existing long-term partnership across Paramount’s streaming services and linear channels in the UK.

The renewed partnership will see SVoD service Paramount+ debut on Virgin TV in 2023. Full app integration on Virgin Media’s set-top boxes will offer customers the opportunity to access more than 8,000 hours of exclusive originals, blockbuster films, and iconic series across every genre from Paramount’s brands and production studios, including Showtime and Paramount Pictures.

Under the new deal, Pluto TV, the AVoD service, will also gain wider UK distribution on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services. 2023 will also see Pluto TV’s channel line-up launch on a dedicated FAST section of Virgin TV’s electronic programme guide, allowing customers seamless access to the channels.

Virgin Media TV customers can continue to watch thousands of hours of entertainment from Paramount’s pay-TV brands MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, as well as ongoing distribution of free-to-air brand Channel 5, its digital channel portfolio and Channel 5’s on-demand service My5.

Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK & Canada, at Paramount, said: “Our long partnership with Virgin Media continues to help us unlock the power of Paramount’s content. The wider distribution of our SVOD and FAST services, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, will support our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK, as well as our popular free-to-air and pay TV channel portfolios.”

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, added: “We’re constantly looking to give our customers even more great entertainment to enjoy whenever and wherever they want to. Our enhanced partnership with Paramount offers access not only to award-winning drama, comedy, music and kids’ channels, but also FAST channels via Pluto TV and premium SVoD with Paramount+. This is fantastic news for our customers and gives them even more, to look forward to next year.”