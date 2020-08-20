Pluto TV heading to Brazil

Pluto TV, the AVoD service globally, has revealed it will lanuch in Brazil in December, with the launch of 24 new curated streaming channels. Pluto TV will be available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices.

“Following the launch of Pluto TV in Latin America earlier this year, the service has quickly attracted millions of viewers in a short period of time and we are incredibly proud of its performance,” said JC Acosta, President of ViacomCBS Networks Americas. “As ViacomCBS Networks International continues to expand its streaming presence globally, the expansion of Pluto TV furthers this mission and enables audiences in Brazil to enjoy premium streaming content entirely for free.”

The channel lineup will include; Pluto TV Cine Sucessos, Pluto TV Cine Comédia, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Terror, Pluto TV Séries, Pluto TV Retrô, MTV Pluto TV, Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Investiga, Pluto TV Natureza, Pluto TV Junior, Nick Jr. Club, Pluto TV Kids, and Nick Clássico.

In recent months, Pluto TV announced distribution agreements with Hisense and LG and is in conversations with other smart TV manufacturers, mobile and broadband operators, e-commerce services, and other digital distribution partners in the region.

In Latin America, Pluto TV currently features 46 live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies, from all genres and for all ages. Globally, Pluto TV reaches 33 million monthly active users.