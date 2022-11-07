Advanced Television

TF1, Canal+ resolve distribution row

November 7, 2022

By Colin Mann

French broadcasters TF1 and Canal+ have agreed a distribution deal bringing to an end a dispute between the pair that saw Canal+ subscribers unable to access TF1’s free DTT channels for two months. Financial terms were not revealed.

Broadcasting of the channels and catch-up services will recommence on November 7th.

Canal+ had claimed that TF1 had sought to change its commercial requirements, suggesting the revised terms were unfounded and unreasonable for channels which are otherwise accessible free of charge for all.

Related posts:

  1. Blackout for TF1 channels on Canal+
  2. M6, Canal+ Group renew distribution agreements
  3. TF1, Canal+ agree fresh distribution deal
  4. Canal+ attacks TF1 “intransigence”
  5. Canal+ faces TF1 lawsuit

Categories: Broadcast, Business, Catch Up, Content, DTT/DSO, FTA, Headline, Pay TV, Rights, VOD

Tags: ,