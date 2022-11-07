TF1, Canal+ resolve distribution row

French broadcasters TF1 and Canal+ have agreed a distribution deal bringing to an end a dispute between the pair that saw Canal+ subscribers unable to access TF1’s free DTT channels for two months. Financial terms were not revealed.

Broadcasting of the channels and catch-up services will recommence on November 7th.

Canal+ had claimed that TF1 had sought to change its commercial requirements, suggesting the revised terms were unfounded and unreasonable for channels which are otherwise accessible free of charge for all.