TF1, Canal+ resolve distribution row
November 7, 2022
By Colin Mann
French broadcasters TF1 and Canal+ have agreed a distribution deal bringing to an end a dispute between the pair that saw Canal+ subscribers unable to access TF1’s free DTT channels for two months. Financial terms were not revealed.
Broadcasting of the channels and catch-up services will recommence on November 7th.
Canal+ had claimed that TF1 had sought to change its commercial requirements, suggesting the revised terms were unfounded and unreasonable for channels which are otherwise accessible free of charge for all.