Roku joins in streamer job cuts

In an SEC filing Roku said it will eliminate 200 jobs in the US, citing “current economic conditions”.

“Due to the current economic conditions in our industry, we have made the difficult decision to reduce Roku’s headcount expenses by a projected 5 per cent, to slow down our opex growth rate,” the company added in a statement. “This will affect approximately 200 employee positions in the US. Taking these actions now will allow us to focus our investments on key strategic priorities to drive future growth and enhance our leadership position.”

At the end of 2021, Roku had about 3,000 full-time employees across 13 countries.

Roku joins many media companies making signifcant cuts including Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Meta, Paramount, Twitter and WBD.