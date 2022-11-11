Meta to axe 11,000 staff
November 11, 2022
Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is preparing to cut 13 per cent of its workforce.
The first mass lay-offs in the firm’s history will see some 11,000 employees, from a global headcount of 87,000, lose their jobs.
In a statement Meta chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said the cuts were “the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history […] I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.”
Zuckerberg blamed long-term expectations for growth based on the firm’s rise in revenue during the pandemic.
“Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration,” he wrote, “I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments.” Instead he said “macroeconomic downturn” and “increased competition” caused revenue to be much lower than expected
“I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that,” he said.
Zuckerberg said the company would focus on high-priority growth areas, like AU, advertising, and “our long-term vision for the metaverse”.
Meta will also cut costs elsewhere – including reducing its spending on buildings and offices, and increasing desk-sharing. Affected Meta employees will receive an email soon, he said, and will have an opportunity to ask questions.