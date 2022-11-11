Advanced Television

Meta to axe 11,000 staff

November 11, 2022

Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is preparing to cut 13 per cent of its workforce.

The first mass lay-offs in the firm’s history will see some 11,000 employees, from a global headcount of 87,000, lose their jobs.

In a statement Meta chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said the cuts were “the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history […] I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.”

Zuckerberg blamed long-term expectations for growth based on the firm’s rise in revenue during the pandemic.

“Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration,” he wrote, “I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments.” Instead he said “macroeconomic downturn” and “increased competition” caused revenue to be much lower than expected

“I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that,” he said.

Zuckerberg said the company would focus on high-priority growth areas, like AU, advertising, and “our long-term vision for the metaverse”.

Meta will also cut costs elsewhere – including reducing its spending on buildings and offices, and increasing desk-sharing. Affected Meta employees will receive an email soon, he said, and will have an opportunity to ask questions.

