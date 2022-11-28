ITV1 hits highest weekly viewing share in 20 years

ITV’s The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finale attracted a huge peak audience of 11.5 million viewer (a 59 per cent share of viewing), the highest peak audience of the year for an entertainment show, on any channel.

The final show of the season averaged 10.1 million (53 per cent share) across the show – making it the highest rating finale since 2018, and up by 3.6 million viewers on the audience to last year’s final.

Based on 7 day consolidated data the series is so far averaging 11.1 million viewers, across devices and platforms, with the final 7 day consolidated date due on December 5th.

With ITV1’s coverage of England v USA in the FIFA World Cup on November 25th, and the I’m A Celebrity Final on November 27th, ITV1 has recorded its highest weekly viewing share in 20 years, with a 30 per cent share of viewing across the week.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is produced by ITV Studios’ Lifted Entertainment and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.