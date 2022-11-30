Wednesday sets Netflix viewing record

Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday, debuted in the #1 spot on Netflix with a record breaking 341.23 million hours viewed in the week starting November 21st. Over 50 million households having watched the series (341 million hours viewed divided by 6.8 hours) which now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. Starring as Wednesday, with a supporting cast including Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jone and Luis Guzmán – and directed and executive produced by Tim Burton – the series was #1 in 83 countries, tied with Stranger Things season 4.

German sci-fi series continued to take fans on a multilingual journey and took the #2 spot with 87.89 million hours viewed. Season 5 of The Crown continued to pull in audiences with 42.36 million hours viewed. The fictional drama, inspired by real events, was in the Top 10 in 74 countries. The third and final season of Dead to Me had 33.33 million hours viewed, while Season 1 entered the list with 11.94 million hours viewed. Fans continued to visit multiple seasons of mystery drama Manifest; Season 1 (15.01 million hours viewed), Season 3 (12.26 million hours viewed) and Season 4 (21.6 million hours viewed). Documentary series Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? entered the list with 14.16 million hours viewed.

In its second week, family fantasy Slumberland moved into the #1 spot on the English Films List with 45.43 million hours viewed, and was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. In just 10 days, nearly 40 million households have seen the film (79 million hours viewed divided by 2 hours), starring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley. Holiday movies The Noel Diary with Justin Hartley (36.27 million hours viewed), Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet (14.98 million hours viewed), Christmas with You starring Freddie Prinze Jr and Aimee Garcia (13.8 million hours viewed) and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (13.47 million hours viewed) put viewers in a festive mood. Based on a true story of Syrian sisters , The Swimmers debuted in the #3 spot with 22.48 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, chilling drama The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh, had 16.86 million hours viewed. Sequel sleuth movie Enola Holmes 2 had 9.67 million hours viewed. Closing out the list was documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich with 7.29 million hours viewed.

New entrants on the Non-English Films List include Polish action-thriller Lesson Plan topping the list (17.31 million hours viewed), French drama The Lost Patient (8.67 million hours viewed), Mexican comedy Who’s a Good Boy? (3.18 million hours viewed) and Swedish drama Off Track (2.67 million hours viewed). German drama All Quiet on the Western Front, French action-adventures Lost Bullet and Lost Bullet 2 and Brazilian drama Beyond the Universe all returned to the list.

Season 6 of Spanish teen drama Elite moved to the #1 spot on the Non-English TV List with 48.27 million hours viewed. Colombian drama Til Money Do Us Part and Korean drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella both returned to the list. Debuts on the list included Korean thriller Somebody, Colombian drama The Unbroken Voice, Japanese drama First Love and Hindi-language Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.