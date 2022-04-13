Netflix: Bridgerton now #3 on Most Popular list

Season 2 of Bridgerton continues to draw big viewing figures for Netflix. The period drama had 115.75 million hours viewed on the English TV list for the week starting April 4th, and appearing in the Top 10 in 91 countries, making it the most viewed title for the third week in a row.

The season also entered the Most Popular list at #3 with 560.50 million hours viewed. Production company Shondaland now holds three spots on the Most Popular list with Bridgerton (Seasons 1 & 2) and Inventing Anna.

Season 1 of Bridgerton continued to pull viewers in with 35.76 million hours viewed.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On camein at #2 on the English TV list for the week with 43.71 million hours viewed. The series, from the creators of Love is Blind, also ranked in the Top 10 in 53 countries.

Meanwhile season 5 of fan-favorite Better Call Saul entered the Top 10 at #6 with 15.17 million hours viewed in anticipcation of the sixth and final season which debuts on April 18th.

Newcomer Super Pupz debuted on the list at #8 with 13.77M hours viewed. The cosmic kids series was in the Top 10 in 24 countries.

After four weeks, The Adam Project came in at #2 with 10.9 million hours viewed on the English Films list. The all audience movie landed in the fourth spot on the Most Popular list with 233.15 million hours viewed. Taking the top spot was The In Between. The love story starring Joey King had 26.77 million hours viewed. In its second week, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble picked up 9.95 million hours viewed, and appeared in the Top 10 in 46 countries. Elon Musk and SpaceX documentary Return to Space debuted with 4.55 million hours viewed.

On the non-English Films side, Polish action film Furioza pulled in 23.96 million hours viewed; Korean thriller, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations had 12.54 million hours viewed; and Indian-Hindi language comedy Dasvi had 5.69million hours viewed.

Spanish drama Elite returned with its fifth season, seeing 51.38 million hours viewed on the non-English TV list. The series was in the Top 10 in 70 countries. Season 3 of the series continued to hold the #8 spot on the Most Popular list with 275.30 hours viewed.